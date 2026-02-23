YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.03. YD Bio shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,756 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YDES shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded YD Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

