Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.8%
NYSE TSM opened at $370.54 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.
Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson started coverage with a Buy and a $450 price target, citing TSMC’s execution and AI-driven demand — a direct analyst catalyst supporting further upside. DA Davidson Assigns TSMC (TSM) a Buy Rating Amid AI Demand Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Company packaging advances plus a new Taiwan–U.S. trade agreement were reported as reframing TSMC’s growth outlook — this supports longer-term revenue from high?performance and AI chips and bolsters capex visibility. Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging Breakthrough And Trade Deal Reframe Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Social and data platforms flagged a sharp January revenue surge and sustained AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the narrative of multi?year secular growth and supporting lofty analyst price targets. TSMC Stock (TSM) Opinions on January Revenue Surge
- Positive Sentiment: Notable hedge fund/investor activity (Druckenmiller, Tepper/Appaloosa, 13F interest from other big managers) shows continued institutional conviction, which can amplify momentum. 13F: What Druckenmiller, Dalio, Tepper, & NVIDIA are Buying Appaloosa’s David Tepper Boosts 70,000 Shares in TSMC
- Neutral Sentiment: Patent and co?packaged optics analyses note TSMC as a leading IP player in advanced packaging/optical interconnects — strategic but longer?term in impact. Co-Packaged Optics & Optical Interconnects Patent Landscape Analysis 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is repeatedly featured in “best stocks” and investment?idea roundups (Fool, Zacks). Useful for retail interest but less of an immediate price driver than corporate/earnings news. The Best Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia, Taiwan, Bloom Energy…
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive development — startups (e.g., Taalas) and peer advancements (Micron debates) attract attention but so far don’t displace TSMC’s foundry scale; monitor as a medium?term watch item. Chip startup Taalas raises $169 million… Is Micron Technology the Next Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and “replacement anxiety” concerns (trade frictions, Taiwan?China tensions) remain a persistent downside risk that can trigger volatility or disrupt supply chains. Replacement Anxiety
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries and articles asking whether TSMC is “too expensive” could cap near?term gains if growth expectations cool. Is Taiwan Semiconductor Too Expensive Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
