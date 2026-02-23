X Square Capital LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 1,215.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Macro Bank comprises about 0.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Macro Bank worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 271,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

Macro Bank Stock Up 1.2%

BMA opened at $92.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Macro Bank Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $106.15.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

Macro Bank ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Macro Bank had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.3822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is a boost from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 207.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Macro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

