Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.9375.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $346.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $314.99 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

