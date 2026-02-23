Brokerages Set Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $177.92

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.9167.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Repligen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Repligen from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,181. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6,787.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.56. Repligen has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $175.77.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

