X Square Capital LLC Sells 9,650 Shares of Warrior Met Coal $HCC

X Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE HCC opened at $84.96 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,000. The trade was a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

