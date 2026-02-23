Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.4167.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SEE

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Shares of SEE stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 12,425.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.