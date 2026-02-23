X Square Capital LLC Takes $994,000 Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 106,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ZETA stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -136.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

In related news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $251,226.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,819. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

