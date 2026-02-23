Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.7346.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Clear Str upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th.

Plug Power stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo purchased 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $87,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,156.88. This trade represents a 13.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 333,809 shares in the company, valued at $724,365.53. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,599,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,684,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 292.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,830,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068,713 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,258,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

