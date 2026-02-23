Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZALT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth $388,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 379,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,349 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of ZALT stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

