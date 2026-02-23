Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 36,325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.21 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

