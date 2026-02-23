SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,633 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.