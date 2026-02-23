iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $337.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.79.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

