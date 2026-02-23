Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $150.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.77. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

