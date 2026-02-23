Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,776 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $78,358.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,488.93. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $95,756.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,528 shares in the company, valued at $935,072.88. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.10. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering set a $14.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

