Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 148,829 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,829 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.65% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 409.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

