Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,342 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 2.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

