MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 5.50. Approximately 185,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,408,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.51.

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MobilityOne Company Profile

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Featured Articles

