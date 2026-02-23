Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stake Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,635 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6%
AMD opened at $200.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.
Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reaffirmed a Buy and $325 price target, saying AMD could generate “tens of billions” in AI revenue by 2027 — a bullish analyst endorsement that supports longer?term growth expectations and demand for EPYC/Instinct products. Benchmark Sees Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Generating Tens of Billions in AI Revenue by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: AMD agreed to guarantee a $300M loan to Crusoe so the startup can buy and deploy AMD AI accelerators in a new Ohio data center — a demand?creation move (similar to Nvidia’s strategy) that helps convert capacity into near?term sales. AMD to backstop $300 million Crusoe loan, the Information reports
- Positive Sentiment: Design?win/newsflow in India: reports say AMD will supply AI chips for a large (200MW) data?center buildout and OpenAI/Tata projects are expanding Indian AI infrastructure — more enterprise/edge demand and geographic diversification for AMD’s server business. After AMD, OpenAI Partners With Tata To Build Massive 1GW AI Data Center In India
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD publicly pushed back on delay rumors, saying MI455X shipments remain on track for H2 2026 — reduces execution uncertainty but is neutral until shipments and revenue show up. AMD Responds to Rumors About Potential Delays
- Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst context: Street attention remains high (many buy ratings and a median 12?month target around ~$291), which supports conviction for bulls but also sets up sensitivity to quarterly guidance. AMD Stock (AMD) Opinions on Recent Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling noted in recent data (multiple senior executives have sold stock), which can be read negatively by some investors as a signal to trim positions. AMD Stock (AMD) Opinions on Recent Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and sector headwinds: Nvidia continues to post large multiyear deals (Meta supply pact, heavy OpenAI-linked investment reports), which can draw investor rotation and push relative expectations higher for NVDA vs. AMD. Nvidia (NVDA) Partners With Meta Platforms in Multiyear Deal for Millions of Blackwell and Rubin AI Chips
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector softness and short?term selling: chip stocks showed early weakness after hotter PCE and signs of “AI exhaustion” in trading themes — that pressure contributed to AMD’s pullback today. NVDA, INTC and AMD Forecast – Chips Look a Touch Soft Early Friday
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
