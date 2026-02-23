Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stake Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,635 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6%

AMD opened at $200.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

