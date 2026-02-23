Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.92 and last traded at C$12.92. 140,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 189,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.
Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.
