Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 28,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,311,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 362,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,120.25. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Concentrix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

Featured Articles

