Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.26 and last traded at C$24.85, with a volume of 77178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extendicare

Extendicare Trading Up 3.3%

Extendicare Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.39.

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.