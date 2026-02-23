ATB Cormark Capital Markets Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$25.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

Shares of SIA stock traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.79. 291,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,019. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$15.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.86.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.45 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

