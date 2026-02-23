Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $770.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $710.00 to $770.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $673.48. 129,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $675.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.63.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total value of $3,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $32,192,693. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 843.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,153,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

