Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 265,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 163,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

