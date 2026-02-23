Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.1650, with a volume of 126230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

