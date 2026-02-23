Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.8350. Approximately 497,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,448,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares in the company, valued at $569,556. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 731,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,371.44. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,444. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

