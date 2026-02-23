TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Insider Gavin Stefanski Sells 7,000 Shares

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Stefanski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $104,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,766 shares in the company, valued at $385,717.02. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $14.19. 574,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.97 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TFS Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 214,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFSL

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.