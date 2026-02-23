Contrasting Blue Owl Technology Finance (OTF) and The Competition

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,265 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blue Owl Technology Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Technology Finance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Blue Owl Technology Finance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Technology Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors 1113 4923 6431 109 2.44

Blue Owl Technology Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 52.02%. Given Blue Owl Technology Finance’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Technology Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Technology Finance $1.15 billion $720.37 million 6.56 Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors $431.30 million $206.04 million -7.77

This table compares Blue Owl Technology Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Owl Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Blue Owl Technology Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Technology Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Technology Finance 62.89% 6.91% 4.07% Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors 290.82% 17.33% 3.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blue Owl Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Blue Owl Technology Finance pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Blue Owl Technology Finance competitors beat Blue Owl Technology Finance on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Blue Owl Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.