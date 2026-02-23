Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.3670, with a volume of 206897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrodinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrodinger Stock Down 2.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schrodinger by 5,025.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Schrodinger by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrodinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.