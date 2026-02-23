Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 75622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,074,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at $12,445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at $12,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Black Rock Coffee Bar by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 943,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar by 31,676.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 482,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 480,531 shares in the last quarter.
Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.
