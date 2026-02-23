Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $5.08 Million in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1826 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

