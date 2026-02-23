Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.2150, with a volume of 10489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

PSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.65 million, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 410,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 287,027 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 384.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

