Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $57.00. Fortune Brands Innovations shares last traded at $55.2940, with a volume of 367,663 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 3.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 752.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

