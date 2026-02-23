Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 23rd (ACLX, AIRE, ARDX, AXSM, DPZ, FBIO, GILD, IBRX, IMAX, INSM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 23rd:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc.. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

