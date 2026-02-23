John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $31.12. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $30.5710, with a volume of 104 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WLYB

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.53%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.