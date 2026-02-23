Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $7.81. 5,575,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 145.93%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 19,693.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 205.0% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

