Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 49,359 shares.The stock last traded at $30.4850 and had previously closed at $31.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $493.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

