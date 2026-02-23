Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $318.88 and last traded at $317.8050. 93,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 324,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.91.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.86.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $3,729,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $973,000.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

