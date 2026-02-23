SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.81. SEALSQ shares last traded at $3.8050, with a volume of 757,669 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAES has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEALSQ

SEALSQ Trading Down 4.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEALSQ

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAES. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SEALSQ by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,223,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,003 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,939,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEALSQ by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 584,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SEALSQ by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 433,547 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEALSQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.