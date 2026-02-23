BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.25 and last traded at C$21.21, with a volume of 12692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.24.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.11.

About BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying European companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of dividend paying European companies. Securities will be selected using a rules based methodology that considers dividend growth, yield, and payout ratio. Securities will also be subject to a screening process to ensure sufficient liquidity.

