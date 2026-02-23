QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

QBE Insurance Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.8625, with a volume of 1548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 2.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Ltd is an Australian-based multinational insurer that provides a broad range of general insurance and reinsurance products. Headquartered in Sydney, the company operates through two core divisions—General Insurance and Reinsurance—serving retail, commercial and specialty customers across diverse industries. QBE’s offerings encompass property and casualty coverage as well as risk management solutions designed to meet the needs of individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and large corporations.

Founded in 1886 as North Queensland Insurance Co, the business adopted the QBE name in 1973 following a series of mergers with Bankers and Traders Insurance Co and Equitable Fire & General Insurance Co Over more than a century of operations, the firm has expanded its footprint to more than 27 countries, with significant market presence in Australia, North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

