Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 6,924 shares.The stock last traded at $97.2640 and had previously closed at $97.08.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $502.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

