Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.80.

TSE SPB traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.43. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($3.43) million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

