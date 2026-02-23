iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.8770, with a volume of 86145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 4.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.