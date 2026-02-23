SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.14 and last traded at $107.7210, with a volume of 7606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.15.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

