Clearwater Analytics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 17,403 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,752 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,797,590.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 365,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,085.60. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 233,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $5,480,576.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,357,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,811,314.72. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,399 shares of company stock valued at $24,345,918 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,150 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,212,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,813,000 after buying an additional 274,664 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CWAN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Warburg Research set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 4,414,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,300,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

