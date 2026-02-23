Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $11.9750, with a volume of 34335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.8425.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.