iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.1170, with a volume of 311687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 88,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

