Brookline Capital Acquisition Issues Positive Forecast for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCCC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of CCCC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 999,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.96. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,008,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

